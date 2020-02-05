Doug Jones Will Vote To Remove Trump From Office

Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones announced Wednesday that he will vote to remove President Donald Trump from office.
Jones confirmed that he will vote to convict the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate is set to take up both articles Wednesday afternoon.
“After many sleepless nights, I have reluctantly concluded that the evidence is sufficient to convict the president for both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” Jones said in a statement.
Jones added that he was "deeply troubled" by the partisanship that dominated the impeachment proceedings in both the House and the Senate.
The freshman senator was elected in a 2017 special election and is running for a full term in November. Jones is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for re-election, running in a state the president won by 28% in 2016.