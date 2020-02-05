Greg Olsen Says The Carolina Panthers Weren’t Going To Bring Him Back

Greg Olsen and the Carolina Panthers parting ways might not have been as mutual as initially thought.

The Panthers and Olsen both announced they were “mutually” deciding to go their separate directions after nine successful season. However, it sounds like it was more of the Panthers call than Olsen’s decision.

“The reality is they weren’t going to bring me back at my current contract and with my age…so, I understood it,” Olsen said in part during a Tuesday appearance on WFNZ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his full comments below.

The good part here for fans of the Panthers is that Olsen seems very positive about the situation. It certainly doesn’t sound like there are any hard feelings.

The NFL is first and foremost a business. That’s simply the reality of a situation. Olsen wasn’t a necessary part of the machine anymore in the eyes of management, and they got rid of him. That’s just the way it works.

The good news for Olsen is that he will 100% have opportunities to keep playing in the NFL if he wants to, which it seems like he does.

He’s a great locker room presence, he’s a talented tight end and he’s the kind of guy you want on the field wearing your colors.

His time in Carolina might be over, but he’s still a hell of a player. I have no doubt somebody will sign him in a heartbeat if he decides to give it another year of action.