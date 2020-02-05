Marvin Lewis Will Be The New Co-Defensive Coordinator At Arizona State

Marvin Lewis is the new co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State for Herm Edwards.

According to Doug Haller, the decision was made after Tony White left the program. The former Bengals head coach will split the duties with Antonio Pierce. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Tony White leaving to become DC at Syracuse, Arizona State will make Antonio Pierce and Marvin Lewis co-defensive coordinators. — Doug Haller (@DougHaller) February 5, 2020

It’s a bit wild to me that Marvin Lewis is still in the coaching game, especially as an assistant at the college level.

He went from coaching Cincy in the NFL to being a member of Edwards’ staff last season and now he’s the co-DC.

You’d think a guy like him would either be a head coach in the NFL at this point or just retire. I guess he just can’t get away from the game.

Good for him for continuing to coach if that’s where his heart is at. If you had told me four years ago Herm Edwards and Marvin Lewis would have been coaching at Florida State, I would have laughed in your face.

Yet, here we are and Lewis is now one of the top coaches the Sun Devils have.

If he does well enough, maybe he could find himself with a head coaching job in college or a job back in the NFL. Who knows? I never would have even guessed we’d be here right now.