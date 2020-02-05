Mother Of Cancer-Diagnosed Daughter Pleads For Passage At Coronavirus Barricade In China

A mother pleaded with police to let her cancer-diagnosed daughter cross a checkpoint set up to prevent the spread of a coronavirus in China.

Lu Yuejin, 50, from a village in Hubei province wished for her 26-year-old daughter, Hu Ping, to cross the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge on Feb. 1 to get treatment in China’s Jiangxi province, Reuters reported.

“My daughter needs to go to [a] hospital in Jiujiang,” said Lu, a farmer. “She needs to have her treatment, but they won’t let us through.”

“Please, take my daughter. I don’t need to go past. … Please, just let my daughter go past,” she said.

WATCH:

The two eventually made it through.

“All I want to do is save her life,” Lu said.

Check out the latest from the Daily Caller News Foundation’s video team and subscribe to our YouTube channel to be sure you never miss out!

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

WATCH below for our latest hits:

How Many Times Did The Democrats Say ‘Trump’ In the CNN Debate?

These People Roast Trump Only To Find Out It Was Obama!

We Asked People In D.C. If They Believe That Wearing A Make America Great Again Hat Was Racist

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.