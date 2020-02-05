Sportsbooks In Nevada Made $18.7 Million Off Of The Super Bowl

Business was booming in Nevada when the Chiefs beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

While sportsbooks in New Jersey took a hell of a beating, the ones in Nevada did very well. According to Darren Rovell, the books in Sin City and the rest of the state cleared $18.7 million this past Sunday when Mahomes and Chiefs got the win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nevada sportsbooks make $18.7 million off Super Bowl, their hold percentage of 12.1% is second best of in the last 10 years. pic.twitter.com/irTgaBV2o1 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 4, 2020

This stat right here is why sports gambling should be legal across the country. How could any state see these numbers and the tax revenue and not want sports gambling to be legal?

It makes no sense at all. In one night, the sportsbooks in the state of made nearly $20 million. That’s a whole lot of money!

At this point in time, there’s just no excuse not to support sports gambling across this great country. How are we going to call ourselves the land of the free and then restrict gambling?

Nevada can serve as an incredible model for states still needing to legalize it. I thought the government loved money.

Clearly, there’s windfalls waiting to be made! Get it done. I don’t want to hear excuses. I just want it to get done!