Wisconsin Posts Offseason Football Training Hype Photo On Instagram

The Wisconsin Badgers football team recently dropped an incredible photo on Instagram.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the team posted a photo of Keeanu Benton lifting weights, and captioned the post, "We're not here sweating for hours every day just to find out what it feels like to sweat."

You can take a look at the awesome picture below.

I can’t remember the last time I’ve seen the fanbase and team this motivated headed into the offseason. We’ve got a dirty taste in our mouth after losing the Rose Bowl to Oregon.

We’ve got a very dirty taste, and we’ve got a chip on our shoulder.

RAPID REACTION: The refs rob Wisconsin of a Rose Bowl victory over Oregon. The officials should be ashamed with the calls they made. I’m disgusted and what happened tonight is an insult to America and freedom. pic.twitter.com/uHxS1Js7zi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 2, 2020

It seems like we’re more motivated than ever to improve, work hard in the offseason and grind it out every single day.

We’re loaded with talent. There are stars and potential stars all over the field for Wisconsin. Yet, we all know nothing comes easy in the sport of football.

Everything you have has to be earned. What we do in September is based off what we do right now in offseason training, and my guys are hitting it hard.

You can hate it all you want, but we’re coming to knock the door down in 2020. That much I can 100% promise.

We’re not asking permission and we’re not knocking. We’re kicking it right off the hinges. Opening weekend can’t get here fast enough!