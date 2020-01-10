Wisconsin Will Open The 2020 Football Season With A Friday Night Game Against Indiana

The Wisconsin Badgers will open the 2020 football season under the lights with a Friday game against Indiana.

The school announced that the Badgers and Hoosiers would get next season underway with the sun down and the stadium packed Sept. 4. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As we all know, the stadium just hits differently at night. Camp Randall under the lights is a bucket list item for anybody who is a college football fan.

This is going to be such an epic game. Indiana is finally good, and they’re going to travel to Madison to get the season started with a night game.

For those of you who haven’t ever attended a night game in Madison, I can tell you from personal experience that they’re absolutely lit.

The drinking starts early in the morning, and it goes straight through the game. It’s a hell of a good time.

Camp Randall just hits different at night Can’t wait to open the season on Sept. 4 against the Hoosiers #OnWisconsin https://t.co/toZB4qokA5 pic.twitter.com/WTAzeZmEzv — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 9, 2020

I might have to travel back to my homeland for this one. I always go to at least one game a year since leaving the state, and night game against a Big 10 team sounds like a great way to get the season started.

Can’t wait, folks! Can’t wait!