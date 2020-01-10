Editorial

Wisconsin Will Open The 2020 Football Season With A Friday Night Game Against Indiana

NCAA Football: Central Michigan at Wisconsin

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Wisconsin Badgers will open the 2020 football season under the lights with a Friday game against Indiana.

The school announced that the Badgers and Hoosiers would get next season underway with the sun down and the stadium packed Sept. 4. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As we all know, the stadium just hits differently at night. Camp Randall under the lights is a bucket list item for anybody who is a college football fan.

 

Camp Randall just hits different at night Can’t wait to open the season on Sept. 4 against the Hoosiers Link in the bio!

This is going to be such an epic game. Indiana is finally good, and they’re going to travel to Madison to get the season started with a night game.

For those of you who haven’t ever attended a night game in Madison, I can tell you from personal experience that they’re absolutely lit.

The drinking starts early in the morning, and it goes straight through the game. It’s a hell of a good time.

I might have to travel back to my homeland for this one. I always go to at least one game a year since leaving the state, and night game against a Big 10 team sounds like a great way to get the season started.

Can’t wait, folks! Can’t wait!