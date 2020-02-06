2020 Gallup Poll Shows New High In American Personal Satisfaction

Americans are more satisfied with their personal lives than they’ve been in four decades, according to new data released by Gallup.

Nine in 10 Americans reported being satisfied with the way things were going in their personal life, a new high in Gallup’s polling on the subject that began in 1979. This figure for 2020 beats the last previous high figure of 88% in 2003.

Gallup’s Mood of the Nation poll was conducted in January. This poll also recorded a 20-year high in Americans’ confidence in the economy. The average percentage of Americans reporting their satisfaction with their personal life was at an average of 83% since 1979, the historical low of 73% recorded in July 1979 during the oil crisis that affected American motorists. (RELATED: Christianity Declines In US As More Adults Identify As ‘Nothing In Particular,’ Surveys Show)

Although American satisfaction with personal life is at a high, records from December show that when polled on “happiness,” 86% said they were very or fairly happy, which is on the low end of what Gallup has historically measured.

Groups that reported to be “very satisfied” and “satisfied” were overwhelmingly (95%) Republicans who live in high-income households and are married. Conversely, adults in low-income households were least likely to report being satisfied with their life, along with Democrats and unmarried adults.