Report: Demi Lovato And Machine Gun Kelly Just Friends After Sparking Dating Rumors

Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly got everyone’s attention and sparked dating rumors after photos surfaced of the pair leaving a club together in the late hours Wednesday.

Sources close to the 27-year-old singer, however, shared with TMZ in a piece published Thursday that she and the 29-year-old rapper are just friends. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

It all comes after the “Sober” hitmaker was seen leaving Soho House West Hollywood around two in the morning Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

But sources told the outlet that the there is nothing romantic going on between the pair and they just happened to be at the club to hang out with a mutual friend.

On top of that, the source shared that the two didn’t even leave in the same vehicle together and left in separate cars.

This news comes just as the pop singer made headlines on Sunday following her unbelievable performance at Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, where she sang the National Anthem. It was truly one for the books.

It’s also following Demi’s performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards where she took the stage for the first time since her apparent overdose to sing her latest song called “Anyone.”

As previously reported, the pop star had to be hospitalized for two weeks in July 2018 after she nearly died from a drug overdose. She then went straight to a rehab facility. Most recently, reports have surfaced that she is doing extremely well and committed to her sobriety.