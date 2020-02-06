HBO Is Releasing Movie About The College Basketball Corruption Investigation Called ‘The Scheme’

HBO is releasing a movie called “The Scheme” about the corruption investigation in college basketball, and it sounds awesome.

As many of you reading this already know, there was a gigantic investigation into corruption into the sport, and one of the main men involved was Christian Dawkins. I won’t spoil the conclusion for those who don’t know, but Dawkins’ fate is just a Google search away. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

HBO sent out a release previewing the upcoming film, and the network wrote the following in part:

The film chronicles the extensive and unprecedented two-year undercover FBI investigation into college basketball corruption that came to a dramatic climax on September 26, 2017, when Adidas executives and assistant coaches at major college programs were arrested in a pay-for-play scheme. While no head coaches were charged, the federal government alleged that an unassuming and unknown 25-year-old man was part of a criminal enterprise that had infiltrated college basketball and funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars to steer recruits to prominent athletic programs. The man’s name was Christian Dawkins.

I can’t wait for when this gets released March 31. I can’t wait at all. HBO releasing it during March Madness is a genius move.

If you want people to pay attention to something involving college football, there’s no better time to drop it than during March Madness.

That’s just a fact. The eyes of the sports world are only on basketball during those three majestic weeks.

Now, viewers and fans will get an inside look at the biggest investigation to ever touch the sport. People went down, coaches got fired and all hell broke loose.

Again, I’m not going to spoil it for those still looking to watch it without knowing how it all went down, but this should be awesome.

Make sure to check it out March 31 on HBO.