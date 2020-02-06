Rep. Matt Gaetz Filing Charges Against Pelosi For Ripping Up SOTU Address

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz plans to file ethics charges against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday.

Gaetz says Pelosi may have even broke the law by tearing up a copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech Tuesday.

“Tomorrow I will be filing charges against Nancy Pelosi in the House Ethics Committee,” Gaetz told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on a Wednesday night episode of “The Ingraham Angle.”

“She disgraced the House of Representatives, she embarrassed our country and she destroyed official records.” (RELATED: ‘Disgusted And Insulted’: Gingrich Sounds Off On Pelosi Ripping Up Trump’s Speech)

The congressman continued, “The law does not allow the Speaker of the House to destroy the records of the House and the rules of the House do not permit some little temper tantrum just because you don’t like what the president of the United States says.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who sat beside Pelosi during the address, has also expressed his shock at the Speaker’s action, saying he “wasn’t sure if she was ripping up the speech or ripping up the Constitution.”

“We ought to apply the same standards to the Democrats that they want to apply to us and there will be an ethics investigation into Nancy Pelosi and we will start the ball rolling to have her censured. And the first act begins tomorrow when [Republican New York] Congressman Zeldin and I will join Kay Granger in a censure resolution and we will force a vote on that resolution,” Gaetz told Ingraham. (RELATED: Kellyanne Conway: Nancy Pelosi Should ‘Be Censured’ For Her State of the Union Behavior’)

Zeldin added, “She should be censured. It was a disgrace, it was an embarrassment. Basically from the inside out, Nancy Pelosi has been poisoned. She is now poisoning the House of Representatives and Congress and our country.” The congressman suggested that Pelosi is now under the control of “the far left, which has basically taken over the Democratic Party.”

Gaetz tweeted out a copy of the complaint Thursday morning.