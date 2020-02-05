‘Disgusted And Insulted’: Gingrich Sounds Off On Pelosi Ripping Up Trump’s Speech

Newt Gingrich expressed his outrage Wednesday over Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) address.

“As Speaker of the House for four State of the Unions by a President of the other party I am disgusted and insulted by the viciously partisan action of Nancy Pelosi tearing up the speech. She isn’t clever or cute her childishness insults our American traditions — should be censured.”

In a Wednesday tweet, Pelosi neither apologized nor explained her actions but dismissed the SOTU address as a “manifesto of mistruths” and “a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the President and policies worthy of his office and the American people.”(RELATED: Newt Gingrich Calls Schiff ‘Pathological Liar’ Less ‘Believable Than Steele Dossier’)

The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the President and policies worthy of his office and the American people. #SOTU https://t.co/7rUFbhWDDQ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2020

Although Trump may have have offended Pelosi with his plea that Congress end late-term abortion and his description of sanctuary cities as havens for criminal illegal immigrants, he also promised to enact paid family leave for all government employees and reiterated his support for opportunity zones for black Americans. (RELATED: CNN’s Chris Cuomo: State Of The Union Address ‘Celebrated What The Country Is All About’)

Vice President Mike Pence, who sat beside Pelosi during the address, has also expressed his shock at the Speaker’s action, saying he “wasn’t sure if she was ripping up the speech or ripping up the Constitution.”