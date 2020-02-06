Movie About Kurt Warner’s Life Will Be Released December 18, 2020

A movie will be released about Kurt Warner’s life Dec. 18, 2020.

Variety reported the following details on the project:

Jon and Andrew Erwin will direct the film, written by David Aaron Cohen (“Friday Night Lights”), Jon Gunn and Jon Erwin. The Erwin brothers will produce through their Kingdom Story Company alongside partner Kevin Downes. Kurt and Brenda Warner will co-produce. … The screenplay is based on interviews with Warner, as well as his memoir, “All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season.”

This sounds like it’s going to be required viewing for football fans around the country. Kurt Warner’s life story is truly incredible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was an afterthought when he first entered the NFL. Nobody wanted him, and he was cast aside without anybody noticing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) on Jul 23, 2018 at 2:46pm PDT

After bouncing around some minor leagues, Warner finally got his big break with the Rams, and he won a Super Bowl with St. Louis.

He eventually went to the Cardinals, and damn near won another Super Bowl with Arizona. For a guy nobody wanted coming out of college, he sure proved to be one hell of a player.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) on Jun 19, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

Now, his life story will be coming to the big screen. If you’re a fan of the NFL or just football in general, I think it’s safe to say this movie will be required viewing.

The fact the writer from “Friday Night Lights” is involved should only make people more excited. That’s one of the greatest football movies ever made.

Keep checking back for more updates on this movie when we have them. It sounds like it’s going to be great.