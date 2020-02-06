REPORT: Cowboys Will ‘Likely’ Franchise Tag Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott’s contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys doesn’t sound like it’s getting better.

Prescott’s pursuit of a new deal has been one of the biggest storylines in the NFL over the past year, and many expected it to be done a long time ago. Not only does it sound like it’s not close to getting done, but it also sounds like the Cowboys might not even be giving him a long term deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys will “likely” franchise tag Prescott, and the sources close to the situation view that outcome as “inevitable.”

This is pretty much the worst case scenario short of letting Prescott walk. Players don’t like being franchise tagged, especially quarterbacks.

Prescott might make a bucket of money in one season, but there’s no job security at all. Do we all remember the Kirk Cousins situation in Washington?

How did that end? It ended with Kirk Cousins playing for a different team when it was all said and done. It’s more than reasonable for fans of Prescott to be worried.

If this goes down this road longer than one season, then there’s a serious cause for concern. We’ll see what happens, but as of right now, fans of the Cowboys shouldn’t be excited for how the situation is unfolding.