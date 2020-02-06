Snoop Dogg Goes After Gayle King For Mentioning Kobe Bryant’s Dismissed Sexual Assault Case

Rapper Snoop Dogg ripped into TV personality Gayle King on Instagram on Thursday.

Snoop Dogg did not have kind words for King after “CBS This Morning” clipped a video from her interview with former basketball star Lisa Leslie where she discussed Kobe Bryant’s sexual assault case.

“Gayle King, out of pocket for that s–t, way out of pocket,” Snoop said. “What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we the worst, we the f**king worst. We expect more from you, Gayle, don’t you hang out with Oprah?”

“Why you all attacking us, we your people. You ain’t coming after f**king Harvey Weinstein asking him dumb-ass questions. I get sick of you all,” he added. “I wanna call you one. Funky, dog-haired b*tch, how dare you try and tarnish my motherf**king homeboy’s reputation, punk motherf**ker.”

“Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come get you,” he said.

He later shared a photo captioned, “Hey Gayle. F**k u. Kobe was our superhero. B*tch.”

Snoop Dogg also shared photos of both King and Oprah Winfrey smiling next to disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently on trial for rape and sexual assault.

“We waiting. Gayle. When is that interview gonna air,” he captioned the photo of King with Weinstein. (RELATED: Gayle King Admits She’s ‘Mortified’ Over CBS Interview Clip Regarding Kobe Bryant’s Rape Case)

He captioned a photo of Winfrey and Weinstein with, “Did that fake ass michael Jackson shit to tarnish his name with them lying ass kids and here she is with a known rapist smiling and laughing. Fuck u and Gayle. Free bill Cosby.”

King took to Instagram on Thursday to explain her side of the story.

“I’ve been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant, and I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I’d be extremely angry with me too,” King said in an Instagram video. “I am mortified. I am embarrassed and I am very angry. Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview — totally taken out of context — and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring. It’s jarring to me. I didn’t even know anything about it.”