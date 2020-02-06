‘When You Fail So Badly Running For President’ — Trump Mocks Mitt Romney

President Donald Trump mocked Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney without using his name during an off-the-wall White House speech Thursday, calling him a “failed presidential candidate.”
“You know, I had some who said, ‘Oh, I wish you didn’t make a call,’ and that’s okay. If they need that. It’s incorrect. It’s totally incorrect. And then you have some who used religion as a crutch,” Trump said.
“They never used it before—an article written today, ‘Never heard him use it before.’ But today, you know, it’s one of those things,” he added.
“But, you know, it’s a failed presidential candidate, so things can happen when you fail so badly running for president.”
Romney has earned the ire of Trump and his supporters due after he voted to convict Trump the abuse of power charge in the Senate impeachment trial Wednesday. (RELATED: Romney Remains #NeverTrump, Has No Plans To Endorse POTUS In 2020)
Donald Trump Jr. has even called for Romney to be expelled from the Republican Party altogether.