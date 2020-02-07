Buttigieg Says There Is ‘No Evidence’ That Killing Soleimani Made America Safer

2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said Friday that there is “no evidence” that killing top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani made America safer.

Buttigieg spoke Friday night at ABC’s Democratic Debates in New Hampshire where he discussed whether he would have taken out Soleimani as president. The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor said “there is no evidence that that made our country safer.”

“Look, I feel very strongly about the campaign of murder and mayhem that Gen. Soleimani and his units have perpetrated. It’s also the case that if we’ve learned nothing else from the war in Iraq, it’s that taking out a bad guy is not a good idea if you do not know what you are doing.” (RELATED: Biden Attacks Sanders Over Medicare For All: ‘How Much Is That Gonna Cost?’)

He added: “This president has moved us this much closer to the brink of war. But it didn’t start with the Soleimani strike, it started with withdrawing us from the Iran nuclear deal, that his own administration certified was working. It’s time for us to recognize that every time a step is taken that moves us to the brink of war, that has incredibly serious consequences for those who serve.”

When the moderator pressed Buttigieg on whether he would have taken the strike as president, Buttigieg responded, “It depends on the circumstances.”

