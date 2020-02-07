Mike Leach Says The Food In Mississippi Gives Him A Recruiting Advantage

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had an awesome line about food and recruiting.

“As far as some of these other places guys have to recruit, their food pretty much sucks compared to here in Mississippi. That’s a dominant deal that we have, and I had the opportunity to sample it all over this great state,” Leach said during a recent ESPN interview. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch his full comments below.

Mike Leach talking about Mississippi’s food is gold pic.twitter.com/4W1Kaicbuo — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 6, 2020

Another day goes by, and Mike Leach drops another golden quote for football fans. Not only does he have the best offense ever envisioned to pitch to recruits, he also has some of the best food supporting him.

I’ve only been to Mississippi once, but I immediately fell in love with the food. Leach isn’t exactly wrong at all.

In fact, he’d be dumb to not use the food to his advantage. Go find some fat lineman and start pumping them full of that great soul food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Jan 10, 2020 at 12:14pm PST

It’s only February and I’m already in on Leach’s time in Starkville. It’s been everything I hoped for and a hell of a lot more.

We’re in for a fun year, folks. We’re in for a very fun year.