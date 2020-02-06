Mike Leach Tweets About Mitt Romney After Impeachment Vote, Asks If Anybody Wants Him On Their Team

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach unloaded some thoughts about Mitt Romney early Thursday morning.

The most entertaining coach in all of football was up super early Thursday morning, and had some thoughts on the senator from Utah, who was the only Republican to vote for convicting President Donald Trump during the impeachment trial. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Leach tweeted, “As an a American, does ANYONE, REALLY want Mitt Romney on their side?!”

He followed that up with, “Those that believe in the competence of Mitt Romney, what do you trust him to do?”

It only continued from there.

You can see all his tweets below.

As an a American, does ANYONE, REALLY want Mitt Romney on their side?! — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) February 6, 2020

Those that believe in the competence of Mitt Romney, what do you trust him to do? — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) February 6, 2020

So, either party, who votes to replace it with what Mitt wants? He DOES appear to have it ALL figured out. — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) February 6, 2020

The people that have called me names,really haven’t suggested what their approach or position is.I am curious what others suggest? We can call names all night, but a clear thought out I idea would be more productive.If you’re a Romney fan,say so and why? Don’t hide behind names — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) February 6, 2020

Does Mike Leach not ever go to bed? The first tweet in that string was sent at 2:24 a.m. EST. Mike Leach isn’t exactly young, and you’d figure he’d be in bed pretty early.

Instead, he’s up on Twitter taking shots at Romney for voting against Trump. I have to be honest with you all.

I didn’t really expect to wake up to this stuff this fine Thursday morning.

Mike Leach is truly a man who can do it all. He can dominate defenses, win football games, hand out marriage advice and now he can weigh in on politics in the early morning hours.

I know I’ve said this before, but I’ll say it again: it’s hard to believe Mike Leach is a real person at times.

No matter what you think about Leach, you have to appreciate his honesty and bluntness. The vast majority of college coaches would never reveal their political opinions.

It’s not water they want to swim into. Not Leach. He’ll say just about anything whenever he wants. That’s why he’s the captain of the pirate ship.

Never change, Leach. Never change.