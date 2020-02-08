Politics

Van Driver Plows Through GOP Voter Registration Tent In Florida, Sheriff’s Office Says

Here is footage from Jacksonville 4 after a man driving a van plowed through a Duval County GOP voter registration tent, Feb. 8, 2020. (YouTube screen capture/News4Jax)

Chuck Ross
A man driving a Chevrolet van plowed through a Republican group’s voter registration tent outside of a Walmart in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, the local sheriff’s office said.

Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott suggested it was a politically motivated attack.

Members of the Republican Party of Duval County were registering voters when they say that a man driving a 1980s model brown van drove through the tent, destroying tables and chairs.

No injuries were reported from the incident, but a party volunteer told Jacksonville’s Channel 4 news that she was almost hit.

“It happened so quickly,” Nina Williams, the volunteer, told the news station. “I just barely got out of the way.”

The Duval County GOP said on its Twitter account that volunteers “narrowly avoided” being struck by the van.

The party also said that the man stopped the van after driving away and then paused to take a video or photo with his phone. The volunteers said he flipped the group off before leaving. (RELATED: Vandals Hit NYC GOP Headquarters)

Rubio and Scott, who are Republicans, said on Twitter the attack appeared to be politically motivated.

“We don’t know if this is politically motivated. We’ve got detectives coming out,” Lt. Larry Gayle told the local news station.

“We’re following up on information and trying to determine if we can identify this person right now,” he continued.

