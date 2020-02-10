‘Very Distracting’: Trump Tells Crowd About Nancy Pelosi ‘Mumbling Terribly’ Behind Him At SOTU

President Donald Trump began his Monday night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, by telling the crowd about how “distracting” Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was while sitting behind him at last week’s State of the Union Address.

“On Tuesday I delivered my address on the state of the union,” Trump said to loud applause. “And I had somebody behind me who was mumbling terribly. Mumbling. Mumbling. Rawr. Rawr. Rawr. Oh. Ha. She was mumbling. Very distracting. Very distracting.”

The crowd booed and repeatedly chanted “Lock her up!”

“You know, it was very distracting,” Trump said. “I’m speaking and a woman is mumbling terribly behind me. Angry. There was a little anger back there.” (RELATED: Watch Rush Limbaugh React When Melania Trump Presents Him With Medal Of Freedom In SOTU Surprise)

“We’re the ones who should be angry, not them,” he continued. “We’re the ones who should be angry, but we proudly declared that we are in the midst of the great American comeback. Our country is stronger today than ever before.”

Vice President Mike Pence told the Daily Caller in an interview last week that Pelosi was “muttering” to him through out the speech and “making some complaints.”

Pelosi’s antics during Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address concluded with the House Speaker standing and ripping her copy in two. Though she later explained her actions by contending there was no “truth” in it, even CNN’s Chris Cuomo praised the speech as having “celebrated what the country is about.”