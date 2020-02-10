Ever Imagine Feeding An Ex Girlfriend To Hungry Reptiles? Zoo Holds Valentines Day Event For Jilted Exes

Valentine’s Day can be the gloomiest day of the year if you’re recovering from a bad breakup. The San Antonio Zoo is trying to help singles recover by letting them name a cockroach or rat after their former lover and feeding it to a zoo animal.

Even if all your exes don’t live in Texas….????We're hosting the first-ever “Cry Me a Cockroach” event. You can name a… Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Thursday, February 6, 2020

Taking place for the first time on Valentine’s Day this Friday, the San Antonio Zoo will be live-streaming their “Cry Me a Cockroach” event for those who can’t make it. For those who can, it’ll cost $5 per cockroach and $25 for a rat that you can feed to a snake.

Also participating is the El Paso Zoo, with the return of their “Quit Bugging Me Event” that takes place from the 14th to the 16th, and is donations only. This year, animals that can be fed include meerkats, primates, birds, and small mammals. “Zoo animals are regularly given enrichment to keep them stimulated both mentally and physically. Madagascar hissing cockroaches are ethically frozen and given to insectivores as determined by our zoo veterinarian staff. Insects are a normal part of these animals’ diets, in captivity or the wild. While in our care, we try to replicate this as much as possible.”

People who name a cockroach or rat for the San Antonio Zoo’s event will also receive a certificate for participating from the zoo that they can share, unless they want their past to stay there. (Related: Classic Valentine’s Day Gifts With Modern Twists)

To be part of the event, participants have until Thursday, February 13 at 5 p.m. central time to submit a name to the zoo’s website.