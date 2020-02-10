Melania Shines In Beautiful Vanilla Coat And Dress Combo At WH Luncheon

Melania Trump absolutely shined Monday when she stepped out in a beautiful vanilla coat and dress combo for the Governors’ Spouses’ Luncheon at the White House.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up number that went down to her knees as she spoke to the governors spouses gathered in the Blue Room for the annual celebration. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and matching vanilla-colored high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Later in the day, FLOTUS shared a handful of photos on Instagram from the day in the gorgeous outfit. She captioned the post, “Had a great afternoon hosting the Governors’ Spouses’ Luncheon at the @WhiteHouse today. We discussed the values of #BeBest and how they can be used to effect positive change in all states and communities across the country.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Feb 10, 2020 at 1:24pm PST

Melania’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently she wowed when she showed up for the Governor’s Ball in a jaw-dropping sleeveless black gown with President Donald Trump on Sunday.

