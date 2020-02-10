Melania Shines In Beautiful Vanilla Coat And Dress Combo At WH Luncheon

Melania Trump absolutely shined Monday when she stepped out in a beautiful vanilla coat and dress combo for the Governors’ Spouses’ Luncheon at the White House.
The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up number that went down to her knees as she spoke to the governors spouses gathered in the Blue Room for the annual celebration. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)
She completed the terrific look with loose hair and matching vanilla-colored high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)
To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.
Later in the day, FLOTUS shared a handful of photos on Instagram from the day in the gorgeous outfit. She captioned the post, “Had a great afternoon hosting the Governors’ Spouses’ Luncheon at the @WhiteHouse today. We discussed the values of #BeBest and how they can be used to effect positive change in all states and communities across the country.”
View this post on Instagram
Melania’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently she wowed when she showed up for the Governor’s Ball in a jaw-dropping sleeveless black gown with President Donald Trump on Sunday.
