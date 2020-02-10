REVIEW: ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Is An Incredible Movie

I finally saw “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and it’s nothing short of absolutely incredible.

I know I'm extremely late to this party, but I'm so glad I finally got to see it. We're talking about Quentin Tarantino! We're talking about Brad Pitt! We're talking about Leonardo DiCaprio! We're talking about Margot Robbie!

We’re talking about a movie set in the golden age of cinema! This movie had all the pieces necessary to be a huge hit.

Despite my expectations being through the roof, they were somehow still exceeded. I watched the movie before Brad Pitt won his Oscar, and I found myself thinking what a travesty it would be if he didn’t win.

He didn’t just have a great performance. He had his greatest performance that I’ve ever seen as Cliff Booth, the trusty stunt double of Rick Dalton (DiCaprio).

Now, going into the film, I knew it would revolve to a certain degree around Sharon Tate. What I didn’t know was that it’d be nothing like I expected.

If you think you’re setting yourself up for a story about the Manson Family murders, then you’re going to be shocked by what you find.

I’m not going to spoil anything for you, but the last 20 minutes of the film from Tarantino are nothing short of absolutely spectacular.

Brutal? Yes, but also spectacular at every turn. Also, it’s not brutal in the way you’re probably thinking it will be.

I’ll leave it at this. I expected “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” to be a phenomenal movie. What I didn’t expect was for it to be one of the greatest movies ever made.

Well, here I am a day later, and that’s exactly how I feel. If you haven’t already seen it, I suggest you do immediately.

It’s that good of a film.