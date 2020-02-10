Editorial

‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Star Julia Butters Brought A Turkey Sandwich To The Oscars

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Julia Butters brought her own food Sunday to the Oscars.

In a photo posted by Amy Kaufman, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actress was packing a turkey sandwich in her person while on the red carpet. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Why? I’m not sure, but it might have something to do with the fact the Oscars were serving a vegan menu. Check out the epic photos below.

This is queen level energy right here. The Oscars are all about the glitz and glamor and the young star just showed up with a turkey sandwich.

I love it. I absolutely love it. This is the kind of energy we need at award shows. Forget the fancy champagne and food.

Throw me a beer and a turkey sandwich. That’s the real working man’s meal.

I don’t know much about Butters outside of her role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” but I can tell she’s got some queen level energy.

She’s like a young Daenerys in the making minus the murderous and genocidal tendencies.

Stay frosty, Butters.