CNN Correspondent Can’t Find A Single Biden Supporter In New Hampshire

A CNN correspondent in New Hampshire declared Tuesday that he couldn’t find a single supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden, despite speaking to over 100 voters.

CNN correspondent Miguel Marquez reported live Tuesday after speaking to numerous voters ahead of the New Hampshire Democratic primary. Marquez conducted his own “sort of unofficial exit poll” as voters left ward one in Dover, NH, and noted that he was unable to find even one person who supported Biden.

“Most surprising here is that of all the voters I’ve talked to — and we’re talking probably upwards of 100 right now – not a single one saying they support Joe Biden,” Marquez said. (RELATED: Joe Biden Attacks Trump, Giuliani Following The President’s Impeachment Acquittal)

The CNN correspondent noted that most voters appeared to be supporting Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and that former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was rounding out second place.

“Amy Klobuchar, interestingly enough, a lot of people say they’ve come around to her since her performance in the debate last week,” Marquez said. “And then Elizabeth Warren rounding all that out.”

The “unofficial exit poll” was conducted in a fairly liberal area of New Hampshire, according to the CNN correspondent. He added that the area seemed to be averaging around 150 voters per hour, a lower turnout than when former President Barack Obama ran for president in 2008