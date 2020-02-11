Joe Biden Attacks Trump, Giuliani Following The President’s Impeachment Acquittal

Former Vice President Joe Biden ripped President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on CNN in the aftermath of the impeachment trial, adding the president is “afraid to face me.”

Trump’s impeachment was centered around a whistleblower allegation accusing the president of asking Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, for his own personal gain. Trump was acquitted on both impeachment counts Feb. 5. Don Lemon addressed the situation which surrounded the former vice president on “CNN Tonight With Don Lemon” Monday.

“This guy is obsessed with me,” Biden said. “He should be with good reason, because I will beat him.”

WATCH:

Lemon also asked about Biden’s son, Hunter, focusing the topic around the news that the GOP began to investigate Hunter just hours after Trump’s acquittal. Biden dismissed the investigation, asking Lemon if anyone has “ever seen a sitting president spend as much time, money and effort” to try and “eliminate one of his potential opponents in the primary.”

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson of Wisconsin sent a letter to the director of the Secret Service asking for Hunter’s travel records while his father served as vice president. The letter was sent shortly after Trump was acquitted by the Senate.

The former vice president added that Trump is “definitely afraid” to face him. Biden also attacked Giuliani, mocking the president’s personal lawyer as “a man of great stature.” (RELATED: Biden Predicts His Own Failure Seconds Into The Democratic Debate)

“Well, they can get all the information they want on me,” Biden added. “Every single person under oath in his administration who testified before the House said Biden was clean as a whistle. Biden did his job. Biden has great integrity – on down the line. Now he’s firing them one-by-one after they testified under oath.”

“Nobody, nobody, including Ukrainians have suggested – and you send a man of great stature like Rudy Giuliani, to dig up dirt? Come on.”