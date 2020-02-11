Hennessy Agrees To Endorsement Deal With The NBA

Hennessy has reached a major deal with the NBA.

According to Darren Rovell, the popular alcohol company has agreed to an endorsement deal with the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rovell added it’s the first deal Hennessy has ever made with a major sports organization.

JUST IN: @HennessyUS scores deal with the @nba, @WNBA and @usabasketball as official spirits partner, their first deal with a major US sports league. pic.twitter.com/3o4SAA1j3C — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 10, 2020

I honestly don’t even know what to say here, but I think it’s kind of cool. Beer companies have been tied into pro sports forever.

Beer and sports go hand-in-hand. After all, you can’t watch a football game sober. That’s pretty much anti-American.

If you don’t have a beer in your hand during the game, then just fly to North Korea.

Now, do I know anything about Hennessy? Nope. I’ve never had it in my life. Not even one time.

Having said that, Adam Silver is a genius businessman. If he thinks a partnership with Hennessy is the right move for the league, then I’m sure it’s the right move for the league.

Might have to swing by the local Wizards game at some point and snag a cup of Hennessy. Seems like the NBA hit a home run with this deal!