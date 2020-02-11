Election Dissection: Everything You Need To Know Before The New Hampshire Primary

Another week, another Democratic primary.
This time, the Democrats’ presidential hopefuls face off in New Hampshire and look to put the disaster that was the Iowa caucus behind them. Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc sat down Tuesday to let the folks know what they should be keying into when checking up on the New Hampshire results.
WATCH:
