Taysom Hill Says He’s A Franchise Quarterback In The NFL, Will Leave The Saints If They Don’t Agree

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill thinks he can be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

With Drew Brees‘ future up in the air and Hill, who is known as the best utility player in the NFL, becoming an increasingly important player for the Saints, many have wondered if he could be the guy of the future in New Orleans. Whether he is or he isn’t, it sounds like Hill plans on finding a place to play that allows him to only play quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hill said the following in a Twitter video posted by Rob Maaddi about his future:

I definitely view myself as a franchise quarterback…as you look at the other questions…Is it New Orleans? Is it somewhere else? As you go into free agency, this is the time you start to find out how people view you and we haven’t gotten into free agency long enough to know how these guys view me, and we’ll just handle it as it comes…I want to play quarterback in this league. If New Orleans don’t view me that way then I have to leave.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I see Taysom Hill trending. He told me Super Bowl week: “I definitely view myself as a franchise QB. .. If New Orleans don’t view me that way then I have to leave.” Also he loves playing with Drew Brees, hopes to continue doing so. Full interview: https://t.co/CZvuLzPHyQ pic.twitter.com/KQLpsWuYAH — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 10, 2020

I think there’s a good shot Hill gets his chance to prove what he can do in New Orleans once Brees decides to hang it up.

That might not happen for another year, but it seems like things are trending in a direction that has Hill taking snaps as the starting quarterback for at least a little bit.

Teddy Bridgewater is almost certainly going to leave the Saints this offseason. That means Hill will become the primary backup to Brees if the legendary gunslinger returns.

From there, he’s be on the fast track to start once Brees retires. The Saints could give him a season to see if he has the goods and decide on the future from there.

The quarterback position is trending in a direction that favors Hill. He’s a great athlete, and he can extend plays with his feet.

That’s an incredibly valuable asset in the modern NFL. Hill has a bright future. Whether that’s with New Orleans or somebody else remains to be seen.