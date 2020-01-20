Teddy Bridgewater Reflects On The Season, Says The Saints Team Will ‘Hold A Special Place’ In His ‘Heart’

New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had an emotional Instagram post for his fans Sunday.

Bridgewater played a ton this season in relief of Drew Brees, and he looked like his old self before suffering a brutal injury while with the Vikings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The stakes of the situation and the experience weren’t lost on the former Louisville quarterback. He wrote the following in part:

Although we came up short this year, this 2019 Saints team will always hold a special place in my heart. This season allowed me to release many tears and other emotions I’ve been holding in since 2016 and it felt great to finally let it all out. I’ve danced and smiled because I know the center of my joy comes from the Lord, but in 2019 a lot of that joy came from my teammates, this organization and this city!

You can read his full post below.

Bridgewater’s outlook on life is truly inspiring. His career nearly came to an end a few years ago when he got hurt playing with the Vikings.

The initial reports about his leg injury in Minnesota were gruesome. It sounded like the very likely outcome was that Bridgewater had played his last snap of football.

Fast forward a few years, and he played out of his mind when Brees was hurt this season. For a guy who might never stepped on the field again, he sure looked the part while starting.

Given how far he’s had to come in the past few years, he has every right to be happy and optimistic. At this point, every day he gets to play the game is gravy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) on Jul 8, 2019 at 10:48am PDT

It should be fun to see what Bridgewater does next. I think he’s done more than enough to prove that he can hang around in the league for a very long time.

There’s no doubt he’ll have opportunities for a bigger deal elsewhere if he wants it. No matter what he does, his positive attitude is very inspiring.