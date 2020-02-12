REPORT: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber May End Up With Show Producer

A “Bachelor” executive seemingly fueled a rumor that Peter Weber doesn’t end up with any of the girls on his show, but actually ends up with a producer.

Peter narrowed down the girls to the final four which included Hannah Ann, Madison, Kelsey and Victoria F during Monday’s episode, but a Reddit thread has fans convinced he doesn’t end up with any of them.

ABC’s Senior Vice President of Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming Robert Mills couldn’t confirm or deny the rumor to Entertainment Tonight on Monday.

“Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer!” Mills told the outlet. “I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But, it is crazy.”

“What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the ‘finale’ is really on that night when the show goes live,” Mills added. “There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after ‘After the Final Rose.'” (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Sends Another Front-Runner Home Right Before Hometowns)

The producer’s name is Julie LaPlace, and fans think they are together for a number of reasons including a photo shared of the producer, Peter and his family on New Year’s Eve.

I think this is the best thing that could ever happen to this show. They need something new to change up the narrative, since nobody has really gotten engaged or married recently. Having the “Bachelor” fall in love with someone working behind the scenes is such new and fresh storyline.

I’m way more excited for the drama of the next couple weeks. I wonder if the girls find out about her before the show ends.