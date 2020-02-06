‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Shocks America By Sending Home This Front-Runner

“Bachelor” Peter Weber shocked Bachelor Nation during the Wednesday night special when he sent front-runner Victoria P. home.

There had been an obvious connection between Victoria P. and Peter since the first episode, but recently she had been involved in some drama with another contestant. That left her and Peter in a weird place, and most of Bachelor Nation had decided she was manipulative and didn’t deserve Peter.

The two sat down for a little one-on-one time, where Peter clearly had preemptively decided he didn’t see the relationship going anywhere anymore. Victoria P. sat down on his lap after requesting “physical touch” from Peter and suggested they talk about the ups and downs of the drama including Alayah.

Victoria P. claimed she wanted to focus on their relationship moving forward. (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Reacts To Contestant’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Marlin Conservation Scandal)

“Listen, I totally hear you,” Peter said. “I know how badly you want this and you are ready for this, I see that. I know that your heart is in the right place, and I do not want to do anything to hurt you. I think that my biggest concern right now with you is maybe you are more secure and confident in us than I am. And I just — I have to be totally honest with you, because that’s what you deserve.”

“I don’t know if I see you as my wife,” Peter eventually said to her during their conversation. “I’m so sorry. And I’m sorry about that.”

I honestly think Victoria P. was blind-sided by this break up. She was so angry and I don’t really blame her. Peter is so bad at this “Bachelor” stuff. He could have easily sent Victoria home when he sent the girl she got in an argument with, Alayah, home.

Just seems kind of dumb to me to keep her there and keep her thinking that everything is okay between them when it very clearly wasn’t anymore.