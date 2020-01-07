‘The Bachelor’ Ratings Up 20% From Last Year’s Premiere

The TV ratings for Monday night’s premiere episode of “The Bachelor” increased by 20% in comparison to last year’s.

The show, featuring “Bachelor” Peter Weber, received a 1.8 rating and averaged 6.03 million viewers, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter. Those numbers are up from a 1.5 rating and 5.13 million viewers for Colton Underwood’s season last year.

That’s an 18% increase in viewers and a 20% increase in the ratings.

The show did lose viewers throughout the three-hour premiere, with the show hitting it’s lowest point during the 10 p.m. hour. Even so, “The Bachelor” still beat out all other networks for the night. (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Ends Engagement And Shocks Fans)

No surprise there considering this is the first wave of “Bachelor” related shows of 2020. People, myself included, have been desperately waiting for the franchise to make its return and that can be seen in the number of people who tuned in.

Not to mention, the people who did tune in were not disappointed.

We were given three hours of pure drama and anticipation delivered perfectly by executive producer Chris Harrison. We had former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown return and even be asked to join the season by Weber. Side-note: Weber was Brown’s third choice and she didn’t even ask him to go on a date after she dumped her first choice Jed.

My predictions for the final three: Hannah Ann, Kelley and Madison.

Who I think needs to be kicked out ASAP: Tammy, Mykenna and Victoria F.

Honorable mentions: Jenna, for her emotional support cow, and Victoria P. for throwing up while on a date.