Bernie Barely Wins, Biden And Warren Embarrass Themselves

On today’s podcast we recap the results from the New Hampshire primary and we discuss the ridicules attempt to put Roger Stone away for 7 to 9 years and how the Department of Justice stepped in to bring some sanity to the case.
Listen to the show:
Bernie won, barely, in New Hampshire over Pete Buttigieg with Amy Klobuchar in a surprise third. Bringing up the rear was former frontrunners Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden. How much longer can they last after this poor showing? We look at all the numbers and make some guesses.
Prosecutors asked the judge in the Roger Stone case to sentence him to 7 to 9 years for lying to Congress, which is more time than a guy in Arizona got yesterday for killing one college student and wounding 3 others. In other words, it was crazy. The Attorney General stepped in, which sent liberals into a rage and caused the four Mueller prosecutors to withdraw from the case. The world is a better place because of it. Get to into this insanity.
The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Friday and will have a video interview on Fridays.