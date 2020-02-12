Editorial

Browns Star Myles Garrett Has Suspension Lifted, Is Reinstated Immediately

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is no longer suspended by the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter, Garrett’s indefinite suspension for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet was lifted Wednesday. He previously met with Roger Goodell, and must have impressed him with whatever he said. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’s able to immediately resume football activities.

This is such a pathetic move from Goodell and the NFL. Anything less than a year just isn’t good enough, and Garrett got off with way less than that.

He could have hospitalized Rudolph when he crushed him with his own helmet. Luckily, he didn’t but that’s not the point.

 

The point is that Garrett did something incredibly dangerous, and the NFL let him off easy. Tom Brady got four games over air in balls, and players have gotten lengthy suspensions for substance issues.

Yet, Garrett got less than a season for his actions. Goodell should be embarrassed.