Browns Star Myles Garrett Has Suspension Lifted, Is Reinstated Immediately

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett is no longer suspended by the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter, Garrett’s indefinite suspension for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet was lifted Wednesday. He previously met with Roger Goodell, and must have impressed him with whatever he said. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Myles Garrett ripped Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and swung his own helmet at him. That’s awful.pic.twitter.com/ZhrzxQTACB — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

He’s able to immediately resume football activities.

Browns’ DE Myles Garrett has been reinstated. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2020

This is such a pathetic move from Goodell and the NFL. Anything less than a year just isn’t good enough, and Garrett got off with way less than that.

He could have hospitalized Rudolph when he crushed him with his own helmet. Luckily, he didn’t but that’s not the point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles “Flash” Garrett ⚡️ (@flash_garrett) on Nov 11, 2019 at 12:56pm PST

The point is that Garrett did something incredibly dangerous, and the NFL let him off easy. Tom Brady got four games over air in balls, and players have gotten lengthy suspensions for substance issues.

Yet, Garrett got less than a season for his actions. Goodell should be embarrassed.