Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Introduce Their Transgender Child To The World

TV personality Gabrielle Union shared a video to Instagram introducing her transgender child to the world Tuesday.

The video came on the same day that former basketball star Dwyane Wade opened up about Zaya coming out as transgender.

“Meet Zaya,” Union captioned the video. “She’s compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people.”

“I would say, just be true to yourself,” Zaya said in the video. “What’s the point of being on this Earth if you’re going to try to be someone you’re not? It’s like you’re not even living as yourself, which is the dumbest concept to me.”

Wade appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen Show,” where he said he and Union are “proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we are proud allies as well.” (RELATED: Dwyane Wade Backs Up Gabrielle Union After He Claims She Was ‘Fired’ From ‘American’s Got Talent’)

“We take our roles and our responsibility as parents very seriously,” Wade said. “So when our child comes home with a question, when a child comes home with an issue, when a child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, to give them the best feedback that we can — and that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it.”

The video and support comes after the family received criticism for Zaya, previously known as Zion, wearing acrylic nails and a crop top in a photo of the family.