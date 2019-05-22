Gabrielle Union Admits She Had To Help Dwyane Wade Adjust To Real Life Post-Retirement

Gabrielle Union admitted she has been teaching former NBA star Dwyane Wade how to live a regular life since he retired.

The 46-year-old actress was on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” to promote her series “L.A.’s Finest,” according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight.

“He has no idea what’s happening,” Union said with a laugh. “When he got into the NBA, he didn’t have any money. He was pretty close to poverty. And now he’s retired — he does OK for himself — but he’s like, ‘What is this place? There’s all kinds of khaki shorts! And cargo shorts. And there’s all different colors!’ I’m like, ‘That’s Old Navy,'” she told Corden.

Union revealed the Miami Heat player is also confused about the cost of everyday household items such as milk. (RELATED: Dwayne Wade Gets A Triple-Double In Final NBA Game)

“He has no idea how much milk costs,” Union added. “He’s like, ‘What is that? About $20?’ I’m like, ‘What kind of goat’s blood milk are you [drinking]? No. What?'”

The next regular person thing Union plans on teaching Wade is how to take the dogs to the vet.

“We’ve got an amazing trip planned to the veterinarian. We have five dogs and he’s never been to the vet,” she said. “He’s like, ‘So is there, like, a VIP?’ And I’m like, ‘No. It’s a general waiting room. We take the dogs.’ And he’s like, ‘And then what?’ And I’m like, ‘They get treated. Like the other dogs.'”

“It’s all discovery,” Union added. “He’s so excited.”