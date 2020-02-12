POLL: Sessions Narrowly Leads GOP Field In Alabama Senate Race

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is narrowly leading his fellow Republicans in his bid to reclaim the Alabama Senate seat he held for 20 years.

Sessions is currently taking home 31% of the vote, followed by former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville at 29%, Rep. Bradley Byrne at 17%, and former Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court Roy Moore at 5%, according to a poll published Wednesday by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy.

The group surveyed 400 likely Republican primary voters in Alabama, and had a margin of error of roughly 5%. (RELATED: Watch Alabama Congressional Candidate Jessica Taylor Play Basketball Against UN-Athletic Daily Caller Reporter)

Sessions served as Alabama’s junior senator from 1997-2017 before stepping down to serve in the Trump Administration. Democrat Doug Jones won the seat in a 2017 special election, upsetting Roy Moore, after several women came forward with claims that Moore had engaged in misconduct with them when they were underage.

Sessions announced late in 2019 that he was running to reclaim his old seat, brushing off past attacks levied at him by the president.

“The president’s doing a great job, for America and Alabama,” Sessions said in an advertisement announcing his campaign. “And he has my strong support.”