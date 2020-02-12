Shannen Doherty Says She’s ‘Struggling’ After Her Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Actress Shannen Doherty said she’s “struggling” following her stage four breast cancer diagnosis.

Doherty opened up about how she’s feeling in an Instagram post she shared Tuesday.

“I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support,” she captioned a photo of herself riding a horse. “It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me. To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild.” (RELATED: Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Breast Cancer Battle: ‘I’d Rather People Hear It From Me’)

“But… I believe that I will find my footing,” she added. “I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now… please know how much you all help lift me.”

Doherty first announced her cancer was back on “Good Morning America” at the beginning of February.

“So my cancer came back,” Doherty said at the time. “And that’s why I’m here. I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

Doherty worked on the reboot of “Beverly Hills, 90210” after being diagnosed to prove that people with stage four can still work.

The “Charmed” star decided to reveal her cancer diagnosis after she became involved in a court battle with State Farm over the condition of her home after the 2018 Woolsey Fire. Her health conditions had come out in court.

“I’d rather people hear it from me,” the actress said. “I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic. And I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me, I just didn’t want them to know yet.”