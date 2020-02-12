‘Westworld’ Releases New Promo For Season 3, Caption Is ‘FREE WILL IS NOT FREE’

A new “Westworld” season three promo was released Wednesday, and it should have fans pretty amped.

In the latest promo for the hit HBO show, a host appears to be in despair in the sand in front of a big city. The promo reads, “FREE WILL IS NOT FREE.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Give the incredibly short promo a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westworld (@westworldhbo) on Feb 12, 2020 at 9:30am PST

I know it’s not much, but at least it’s something. We really haven’t had much info on season three of “Westworld.”

It arrives roughly in a month, and we still don’t have a great idea of what it is even going to be about.

All we know for sure is that all of it or most of it will take place outside of the park. We know the main stars are all back, and we know Aaron Paul will be involved.

One of the biggest questions will be what role does the Man in Black play in season three. As of this moment, nobody seems to have a clue.

Hopefully, it’s a big one because he’s by far my favorite character in the show.

Keep checking back for more details on “Westworld” season three when we have them. March 15 can’t get here fast enough.

It’s going to be a wild time!