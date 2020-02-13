Antonio Brown Says He ‘Appreciates’ Ben Roethlisberger In Instagram Post

Antonio Brown is continuing to do what he can to make amends.

His latest attempt to fix his mistakes was to post about his appreciation about his former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The disgraced NFL free agent posted a photo on Instagram of the two of them embracing during their days together in Pittsburgh.

The former Steelers star captioned the photo with the following:

Mostly you a little bit of me ! Yee yee !! I never realized how good I had it, got caught up in my emotion with everyone coming after me I really apologize for my actions sincerely man ! It’s never been another connection like what we done in the past decade. I appreciate you. Sincerely AB

You can see the full post below.

As I’ve said before and as I’ll say again, I’m not buying any of this redemption tour. I’m not buying it at all.

Is Brown truly sorry for his actions or is he just sorry he’s out of the NFL and facing criminal charges? I’m more likely to believe it’s the latter.

In my eyes, these are nothing but crocodile tears and everybody else should view them that way too.

We’ve seen nothing out of Antonio Brown to convince us he’s serious about turning his life around. On top of that, he’s facing serious criminal charges in Florida after allegedly attacking a moving truck driver.

I hope he gets the help he needs, but I’m just not convinced at all he’s actually sorry for the things he’s done.