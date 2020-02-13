Michigan State Football Coach Mel Tucker Will Get A $5.5 Million Annual Salary, Deal Is For Six Years

Michigan State opened up the bank to hire new football coach Mel Tucker.

According to Larry Lage, Tucker’s six-year deal will pay him a starting annual salary of $5.5 million. The contract is worth more than double what he was making at Colorado. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michigan State is paying Mel Tucker $5.5 million per season as part of his six-year contract. Tucker was one season into a five-year, $14.75 million contract at Colorado. — Larry Lage (@LarryLage) February 13, 2020

Well, there you have it, folks. If you want to know why Tucker initially said no, and then was pursuaded to say yes, you can just look at the numbers.

Michigan State is pouring money on his head, and it’s a risky as all hell move. Tucker’s only season at Colorado didn’t go well.

He wasn’t even .500. Now, MSU is making him one of the highest paid coaches in all of America. To say that’s rolling the dice is an understatement.

As a Badgers fan, I want Michigan State pouring as many resources as possible into a coach with uncertain abilities.

Bleed the program! Let them spend as much money as possible! Trust me, you won’t see my shedding any tears if Tucker gets fired and MSU ends up on the hook for a huge buyout.

Either way, Tucker has his money, and now he’s with the big dogs in the Big 10. Welcome to the show, Tucker.