REPORT: Tony Romo’s New TV Contract Will Be For At Least $15 Million

Tony Romo is about to make an absurd amount of money to commentate NFL games.

According to Clay Travis, Romo’s negotiations between CBS and ESPN have “passed $15 million a year in bidding.” Travis also said the final number could end up close to $20 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His current salary is somewhere in the range of $3 million to do games on CBS.

Do you know what I’m thinking about these numbers? I think Romo is worth every single damn penny ESPN or CBS is going to throw his way.

He’s not just entertaining on the mic. He’s arguably the best in the game when it comes to breaking down the action.

I think there’s a very real argument to be made that Romo is more successful as a commentator than he ever was as a quarterback for the Cowboys.

His ability to predict plays before they happen is next level, and it’s almost become more interesting than the actual play on the field.

Say whatever you want about Romo as a quarterback, but there’s no denying he’s a football genius. He understands Xs and Os better than just about everybody else out there.

Those skills have directly translated to a ton of success in the booth. Now, he’s going to cash in big time with his next deal.

Will it be on ESPN? Will it be on CBS? Who knows right now, but it’s clear he’s about to have buckets of money poured on his head.

Again, he’s worth every single penny!