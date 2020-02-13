EXCLUSIVE: Republican Claire Chase Uses .308 Cal Rifle To Show What She Thinks Of Red Flag Laws

Republican congressional candidate Claire Chase is demonstrating her opposition to a proposed New Mexico gun law in a new campaign commercial obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller.

The advertisement shows Chase shooting a .308 at a red flag, and touting her support for the 2nd Amendment. (RELATED: Virginia House Of Delegates Passes Gun Ban, Seizure Bill)

“I have a few words about the so-called red flag law that liberals in Santa Fe are pushing,” Chase says in the video. “This piece of legislation is an attack on our Constitutional rights that would make innocent until proven guilty into guilty until proven innocent.”

“Well, today I have a few words for those liberals in Santa Fe,” she continued. “Come and take them.”

WATCH:

Chase is running for the Republican nomination in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, a seat currently held by Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, who narrowly won the conservative-leaning district in 2018. President Donald Trump won the district by roughly 11% in the 2016 presidential election, and Small is expected to be a top target for Republicans looking to regain control of the House.

The proposed red flag law passed the New Mexico state senate earlier this year, and is expected to be passed by the House, and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The legislation has been decried by gun rights groups as eroding due process, and has been described by the National Rifle Association (NRA) as a bill that “requires individuals to surrender firearms to law enforcement based on uncorroborated evidence that they are dangerous.”