Alleged Robber Gets Crushed By Shopping Cart In Awesome LiveLeak Video

One alleged robber got hit with some instant karma in a recent LiveLeak video.

In the video posted by the popular site, a person can be seen fleeing police. According to the video’s description, they’re in a Walmart parking lot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

That’s when things took a turn for the worse for the alleged robber. A random individual just hammered them with a shopping cart, they hit the deck and the police then took control of the situation. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the epic chaos unfold below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

My friends, that’s what we call instant karma in the business. You expect to make a run for it and get away? Not while this dude is the parking lot with his cart. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

The best part about that video is that he doesn’t even hesitate to drop the alleged robber. While everybody else started running away, the dude in the yellow shirt stepped up to put an end to the situation. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

You just know that guy in the yellow shirt has been waiting for his moment to be a hero. He’s been waiting his whole life for that moment.

When that moment arrives for most people, they freeze. Not this modern day Clint Eastwood. He didn’t even flinch before neutralizing the threat.

Major props to this guy for putting this situation on ice. What an awesome moment.