Hero Shoots Armed Robber In Epic Video

One guy learned the hard way that armed robbery is a really bad idea.

In a Liveleak video making the rounds online, a guy in a motorcycle helmet can be seen entering a store with a gun to rob it.

That's when things took a turn for the worse for him. An armed hero stepped up, and started spraying bullets to end the threat.

Watch the epic video below.

Do you know what we call this in the business? We call this epic karma. If you're dumb enough to pull a gun in a store, then you might meet a quick end.

If you play really stupid games, then you're going to win really stupid prizes.

The dude in the yellow shirt didn’t even hesitate. He just opened fire like this was a Clint Eastwood movie. He was cocked, locked, and ready to rock.

That scene looked like it was straight out of Tombstone with Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday.

Major props to this unsung hero for taking care of business.