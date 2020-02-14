Fans Sign Get Well Banners For Jay Bouwmeester During Blues Vs. Golden Knights Game

Fans of the St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights showed their support for Jay Bouwmeester during a Thursday night game.

The Blues defenseman collapsed during a game earlier in the week with a cardiac issue, and it's one of the scariest moments we've ever seen in sports.

Man, that’s tough to watch.

Prayers up for Jay Bouwmeester. pic.twitter.com/FXWbQedMRh — Here’s Your Replay (@HeresYourReplay) February 12, 2020

During the Thursday night game in Vegas, supporters of both teams signed get well banners for the NHL veteran.

Watch the awesome moment below.

Tonight, they have get-well banners at T-Mobile, which both Blues fans and Golden Knights fans are signing. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/oB1cx6iWXc — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) February 14, 2020

This is a great gesture from the Golden Knights to have fans do this while hosting the Blues. Some things are just bigger than the scoreboard.

Luckily, Bouwmeester seems to be doing alright and was alert after the incident. Still, collapsing on the bench during a game is about the scariest thing that can happen.

Here’s a picture tonight from the @AP after Jay Bouwmeester was taken to an ambulance after collapsing on the bench. A Ducks player coming over to comfort the #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/raTPmLDD96 — Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) February 12, 2020

The hockey world is an incredibly close-knit community. When one guy goes down, there are players all over the league who know him well.

The Knights having banners for Bouwmeester is an all-class move.

Let’s hope we get to eventually see him back on the ice with the Blues. It’s just a terribly scary situation, but I’m glad to see so much support pouring out.