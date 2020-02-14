Melania Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Red Leather Coat During Children’s Hospital Valentine’s Visit

Melania Trump definitely looked festive when she showed up in a jaw-dropping red leather coat during a children’s hospital Valentine’s Day visit Friday.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the long-sleeve, button up jacket that went down to her knees as she visited the National Institutes for Health in Bethesda, Maryland, where she participated in various arts and crafts with young patients and visited with their caretakers and families. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the fun look with loose hair and black high heels.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

A young child named Thais brought Mrs. Trump a white bouquet of roses, per the first lady’s pool report. Another child named Amana brought her a picture frame filled with cutout hearts. Mrs. Trump embraced both with hugs.

“This will go on the wall in my office,” Melania shared with the children, the pool report added.

In several photos, we see FLOTUS and the kids enjoying doing a variety of activities together like, cookie decorating, card decorating, and heart wreath making, per the FLOTUS pool report.

Judging by the photos, a good time was had by everyone.

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point no matter what the occasion. Most recently, she wowed when she stepped out in a striking snakeskin skirt and green jacket combo to welcome Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno and his wife, Rocio Gonzalez to the White House.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.