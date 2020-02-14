Oklahoma State And Nebraska Schedule Home-And-Home Football Series

Oklahoma State and Nebraska will play twice in football in the coming years.

According to Bryan Fischer, the Cowboys and Cornhuskers have scheduled a home-and-home series for 2034 and 2035.

The first game will be played in Lincoln. The second one will go down in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State and Nebraska announce an old Big 8/12 home-and-home. In Lincoln on Sept. 16, 2034 and in Stillwater on Sept. 15, 2035. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) February 13, 2020

I know these games are more than a decade away, but this is the kind of stuff football fans get excited about.

Nebraska is one of the most historic programs in the sport. Fans of the Cornhuskers are the nicest in the sport, and they’re passionate people.

They get up and make some noise for the Cornhuskers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Dec 30, 2019 at 9:35am PST

Oklahoma State, while not as historically successful, is still another great program with a rich and deep history.

Now, the two programs will take the field against each other. If that’s not something you’re excited about, then you’re not a real fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oklahoma State Football (@cowboy_fb) on Feb 11, 2020 at 8:10am PST

As I always say, power teams playing each other in the non-conference is always a good thing. Props to Nebraska and Oklahoma State for giving their fans a show.